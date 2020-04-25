Dare to Compare 16 Celebrity Style Transformations From Coachella to Stagecoach

Hollywood is a little bit country, and a little bit rock ‘n’ roll.

This time of the year, your favorite celebrities from music, movies, reality TV and more typically pack their bags and travel to Indio, Calif., to experience either Coachella or Stagecoach. In fact, some can’t help but attend both music festivals.

Over the years, we’ve spotted a fair share of celebs dancing and partying in the desert at both celebrations. And as you likely could have guessed, the fashion transformations cannot be denied.

While Coachella is the perfect time to bust out flower crowns, Stagecoach gives both men and women the perfect excuse to dust off the cowboy boots and hats.

Although we have to wait until October until we hopefully get the chance to observe this year’s must-see fashion, we decided to celebrate Stagecoach’s originally scheduled weekend by looking at Hollywood’s style transformations.

From A-list musicians like Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas to world-famous supermodels like Shanina Shaik and Josephine Skriver, stars absolutely love festival season and having the opportunity to show off their unique style to fans.

But do they really switch up their looks depending on the festival?

We investigated and found some surprising results in our gallery below.