‘Daredevil’ actor Charlie Cox reveals what Matt Murdock should do next in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: ‘There Are Some Really Interesting Stories There.’

Since Netflix canceled Daredevil in 2018, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been campaigning for Charlie Cox’s return as Matt Murdock.

They finally got their wish three years later.

Daredevil has only made one appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Kevin Feige announced his return, but Cox is already looking forward to the next adventure.

Unfortunately, Matt Murdock’s cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home was spoiled for many fans due to leaks and rumors.

However, audiences all over the world were enthralled by his “surprise” appearance.

Peter Parker finds himself in legal trouble near the start of the film.

Mysterio revealed him as Spider-Man to the rest of the world, and he had to deal with the fallout.

It’s a good thing Peter, Aunt May, and Happy were able to contact one of Hell’s Kitchen’s best lawyers.

Murdock gave Peter some advice after his charges were dropped, and the three of them shared a scene with him.

It was a brief scene, but one that was enjoyable, and one that will hopefully be the first of many appearances by Matt Murdock as Daredevil in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Charlie Cox talked about what’s in store for Matt Murdock and Daredevil’s future in an interview with Supanova Comic Con andamp; Gaming.

“I’m not sure what their plans are, but yes, my hope is that I’ll be able to do as much as I’m allowed to do and be involved,” he explained.

“And it’d be a lot of fun.”

One thing that being a part of the MCU allows me to do that we couldn’t do with the Netflix stuff is interact with other MCU characters.

So that would be fantastic.

“What I’d like to do next is do crossovers.”

“I have no idea what that looks like, and I have no idea what they’re planning, and all that kind of stuff,” Cox continued.

But there are a few really intriguing stories there that I’d like the character to investigate.”

Cox, on the other hand, is simply grateful for what he’s been able to accomplish with Matt Murdock and Daredevil.

“I mean, look, I feel so fortunate to have been cast in that role, and it’s a gift that keeps on giving,” he said.

I had a blast making the show.

As a result, being asked to return and participate in any way excites me tremendously.”

