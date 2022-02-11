Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Other Marvel Shows Will No Longer Be Available on Netflix

Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Other Marvel Shows Will Not Be Available on Netflix Any Time Soon

Netflix announced on November 11 that Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and other Marvel shows would be leaving the platform soon.

Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, The Defenders, Iron Fist, and The Punisher will all be leaving Netflix on February 11, Netflix confirmed to E! News.

They labeled the titles with a sash that read, “This show is available until March 1st,” the same day.

Though there is no official word on where these fan favorites will reside, Disney will reclaim licensing to the Marvel Universe titles now that Netflix’s license has expired.

Marvel fans, on the other hand, are freaking out, and rightly so.

“The netflix marvel shows are leaving at the end of the month…they need to be put on Disney(plus) as soon as possible,” one Twitter user wrote.

“I can’t believe it, the Marvel television series is leaving Netflix,” another fan added.

According to TVLine, when Disney and Netflix first signed the contract, they agreed to a clause prohibiting the title characters from appearing “in any non-Netflix series or film for at least two years after cancellation.”

Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio reprised their roles as Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk in Spider-Man: No Way From Home and Disney(plus)’s Hawkeye, respectively, three years after Daredevil and Hawkeye were canceled.

We could see Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) and Jessica (Krysten Ritter) on our small, or even big, screens soon, three years after the cancellations of Jessica Jones and The Punisher.

We’ll be binge-watching these films on Netflix until February while we wait for them to find a new home.

