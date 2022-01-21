‘Dark Angel’ Was ‘Horrible,’ Jensen Ackles and Jessica Alba Have Said.

‘Dark Angel’ was ‘horrible,’ according to Jensen Ackles and Jessica Alba.

Jensen Ackles and Jessica Alba got their first taste of fame with Dark Angel, but working on the sci-fi series had its ups and downs.

Dark Angel, a post-apocalyptic version of Seattle created by James Cameron, premiered in 2000 and starred Alba as Max Guevara, a genetically engineered super soldier on the run from government agents.

Ackles joined the cast as Alec McDowell, a fellow super soldier and potential love interest, in the second season, which aired in 2001.

The costars sparred a lot on set during Dark Angel’s many action scenes, but Ackles claims there was even more tension between them off camera.

In January 2022, the Supernatural alum spoke out about his “horrible” experience on set of Dark Angel, stating that Alba “didn’t make it easy” for him.

During an episode of the “Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum” podcast, he said, “I was the new kid on the block, and I was picked on by the lead.”

“It wasn’t that she didn’t like me,” she explained.

“Oh, here’s the pretty boy that the network brought in for some more window dressing because that’s what we all need,” Ackles explained at the time, describing their feuds as the “worst kind of bickering.”

The Boys star recalled deciding to “fight fire with fire” and retaliate against Alba’s jabs, which eventually led to the two coworkers developing “mutual respect.”

“However, we fought.”

“We quarrelled like brothers and sisters,” Ackles said.

However, the Days of Our Lives alum was able to understand why Alba acted the way she did on Fox, concluding, “She was under an enormous amount of pressure on that show.”

She was young and in a relationship, which, I believe, was causing her undue stress.”

Alba hasn’t spoken publicly about her tumultuous relationship with Ackles, but the LA’s Finest actress has discussed the pressures of leading a high-profile TV show at such a young age.

“[It’s] a lot tougher than I anticipated,” she said in an interview from the first season of Dark Angel, which was resurfaced after Ackles’ podcast interview.

“We’re shooting a mini-movie in eight days… three days,” she says.

