Darth Vader and the Knights of Ren are set to clash in an epic Star Wars battle.

Darth Vader and the Knights of Ren are set to clash in an epic battle in Star Wars.

The Knights of Ren, a mysterious clan of dark-side Force users led by Kylo Ren, were introduced to fans in the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy.

The full story and explanation of how the Knights of Ren fit into Star Wars lore largely fell by the wayside in the Sequel Trilogy films, leaving many fans irritated – especially when the Knights of Ren (and Ben Solo) all died in battle during The Rise of Skywalker’s finale.

Since the conclusion of the Sequel Trilogy, it’s been up to Star Wars’ other media platforms to fill in the gaps about the Knights of Ren – and now we’re getting yet another important piece of their story!

(WARNING: SPOILERS FOR THE STAR WARS COMICS AHEAD!)

“Crimson Reign,” the latest crossover story event in Marvel’s Star Wars comics line, was released this week.

Following Maul’s death, the previous story arc event “War of the Bounty Hunters” revealed that Solo: A Star Wars Story fan favorite Qi’ra was named the new leader of the Crimson Dawn syndicate and took the group in a completely different direction.

Between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, Qi’ra reintroduced Crimson Dawn to the Underworld as a shadowy ninja-like cabal with spies and assassins embedded in every crime syndicate, from the Empire to the Rebellion.

Qi’ra begins to work toward her true goal in “Crimson Reign,” which is to free the galaxy from Sith Lord rule.

Qi’ra realizes she’ll need powerful allies to take down a Sith Lord, so she invites several groups into Crimson Dawn’s inner circle, including The Knights of Ren.

The Knights of Ren’s mission is to sneak into Darth Vader’s castle and pull off a heist of Sith artifacts that will make them (as Ren puts it) “Legends.”

While we don’t know what the Knights of Ren steal from Vader’s castle (or if they even succeed), we do know from the Star Wars timeline that they will emerge from this period with greater power and knowledge of both Sith and Jedi artifacts of power – some secrets dating all the way back to the High Republic, and it is at one of those ancient sites that a Young Ben Solo will eventually…

