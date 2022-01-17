Daruk’s Boulder Breaker and How to Get or Repair the Champion’s Weapon in ‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’

The Champions, Daruk, Urbosa, Revali, and Mipha, were created by Nintendo for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Players didn’t have many opportunities to interact with these new characters because they all died before the start of BOTW.

In Breath of the Wild, Link can use Champion Daruk’s Boulder Breaker, a mighty weapon with helpful hidden attributes, after helping the Gorons at Death Mountain calm Vah Rudania.

Link returns to the entrance of Goron City at the base of Death Mountain after defeating Fireblight Ganon and releasing Daruk and Divine Beast Vah Rudania.

Link is thanked by Yunobo for calming the ancient Shiekah creations, and he is instructed to speak with Goron leader Bludo.

Bludo expresses gratitude to Link for calming the Divine Beast.

He offers Link a prize: Daruk’s Boulder Breaker, one of Breath of the Wild’s powerful Champion weapons.

On the back of the throne-like structure, players can find a treasure chest.

Daruk, the Goron Champion, is on his way!

Link must use both hands to carry the weapon, unlike Daruk who only used one.

Daruk effortlessly carved the valley at Gortram Cliff in one night, according to Bludo.

Daruk casually uses it as a fan to cool off, according to Bludo.

The weapon has 60 attack power and is extremely durable, making it extremely useful.

However, just like the Master Sword, the legendary weapon can be damaged.

Players can, fortunately, reforge the item.

The Goron Rohan can reassemble Daruk’s Boulder Breaker if players in Breath of the Wild break it.

To get there again, they’ll just have to brave a heat that’s hotter than the Gerudo Desert.

Head to the northwest of town to find Rohan, who can be found walking around outside during the day.

He tells Link about the Goron blacksmith Rohan, who is his master.

However, because Rohan enjoys sleeping, players will not be able to request a weapon reforge if they visit him late at night or early in the morning.

To speak with him, wait until noon by the fire in front of his house.

Daruk’s one-of-a-kind ability allows him to summon explosive magma! Use this combustible attack to easily wipe out dozens of foes.

Players can find Rohan hammering away at his convenience.

He proposes to…

The Goron Champion Daruk is ready to roll!

Daruk's unique ability allows him to trigger explosive summoned magma! Use this combustible attack to wipe out dozens of foes with ease.