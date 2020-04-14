Daryl Hannah’s exposed butt is censored in the Disney + version of ‘Splash’.

Mermaids are scantily clad at best, which means they are trying to censor mermaid movies Syringes was always a big question.

Nevertheless, given the classic romance of “Fish out of the Water” at Disney +, the Maushaus seems to strive to keep the film family-friendly.

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “As such, an edited cut of the film is used in which used a scene in CGI to cover Daryl Hannah’s bare bottom when she went back into the sea, unfortunately the effect is more cousin itt than AvatarThanks to an abundance of digital hair. “data-reactid =” 34 “> As such, an edited excerpt from the film is used, in which a scene has used CGI to cover Daryl Hannah’s bare bottom while she returns to the sea. Unfortunately, the effect is more cousin Itt than AvatarThanks to an abundance of digital hair.

In the 1984 film, Tom Hanks’ fruit and vegetable wholesaler Allen Bauer fell in love with Hannah’s mermaid Madison.

A second scene, which shows Madison naked in the Statue of Liberty, was also (quite awkwardly) airbrushed.

Hannah’s butt was airbrushed in one scene. (Photo: Touchstone Pictures) More

“This film has been modified from its original version,” says a note for the comedy to Disney + viewers. “It was edited for the content.”

It’s not the only content that Disney has considered for publication on its streaming platform.

<p class = “Canvas-Atom Canvas-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “The controversial” Jim Crow “scene in the original Dumbo was removed, as was a non-colored “casting couch” joke from Toy Story 2. “data-reactid =” 61 “> The original controversial” Jim Crow “scene Dumbo was removed, as was a non-colored “casting couch” joke from Toy Story 2.

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:“data-reactid =” 62 “>Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: