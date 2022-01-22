Dates won’t touch me with a barge pole because of my DIY teen tattoo because it’s so trashy.

My teen tattoo ruined my dating life; dates won’t touch me with a barge pole because it’s so obscene.

A WOMAN claims that her ‘trashy’ teen tattoo, which she inked herself at the age of 17, ruined her sex life.

Holly debuted her ’embarrassing’ experimental inking on E4’s Tattoo Fixers.

“It’s ruining my life,” she told tattoo artists Jay and Alice.

“When I was 17, I had just come out as a lesbian, me and my friend bought a tattoo gun online and just did tattoos on each other,” Holly explained.

“It’s in a strange place, and the gynaecologist is like, ‘Why have you had that?’ It’s so awkward.”

Holly then lifts her t-shirt, revealing the ‘Eat Me’ tattoo on her lower stomach.

“It’s absolutely awful, I despise it so much – it’s just destroying every aspect of my sex life,” she says.

Thankfully, Tattoo Fixer Alice is on hand to disguise it, with Holly opting for a feminine lotus flower design.

Holly’s new tattoo is revealed after a painful procedure in the chair.

“Oh my god, that’s amazing,” Holly exclaims upon seeing it. “I absolutely love it – it was well worth the pain to have this.”

“I don’t have to worry about that trashy tattoo when I’m wearing a bikini.”

