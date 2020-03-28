Dating expert says singles should “embrace” virtual dating amid a coronavirus pandemic [Video]

During the outbreak of the coronavirus, people adapt to a new normal and adapt their lives accordingly to take into account orders for staying at home and accommodation on site, when it comes to dating , it seems like an impossible time to connect or maintain a connection with someone. However, according to a dating expert, your love life doesn’t have to be put on ice immediately. Believe it or not, it can be the perfect time to do so test water with someone new and “experience the real Love is blind. ”

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Lindsey Metselaar, dating expert and host of the We met in Acme Podcast spoke to Yahoo Lifestyle about how best to navigate the dating game during social distance and self-isolation. She explains the importance of connecting without physical intimacy and suggests how we can actually take that time when people are physically separated. Metselaar breaks the difference between online dating and virtual dating and also offers creative ideas on how to stay connected. “Data-reactid =” 26 “> Lindsey Metselaar, dating expert and moderator of the We met in Acme Podcast spoke to Yahoo Lifestyle about how best to navigate the dating game during social distance and self-isolation. She explains the importance of connecting without physical intimacy and suggests how we can actually take that time when people are physically separated. Metselaar breaks the difference between online dating and virtual dating and also offers creative ideas on how to stay connected.

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “” You can a New York Times Crossword puzzles together, you can cook together, watch the same show, learn a TikTok at the same time, learn a new language together and play virtual games together, ”she says. “There are so many fun activities you can do.” “Data-reactid =” 27 “>” You can a New York Times Crossword puzzles together, you can cook together, watch the same show, learn a TikTok at the same time, learn a new language together and play virtual games together, ”she says. “There are so many fun activities you can do.”

While Metselaar acknowledges that virtual data can be uncomfortable, she assures singles that when someone is not about to make a personal connection via video chat, it is not a red flag. “We sit around all day. We are not at our best at the moment. It could only be a matter of uncertainty and need not necessarily have to do with you,” she explains. As long as the person finds alternative ways to show interest in you, believes them that it is worth loosening them up a bit.

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Still one thing applies. Metselaar goes on to explain how communication the best indicator of this is whether someone is distant or just socially distant. “data-reactid =” 29 “> One thing is true, Metselaar goes on to explain how communication is the best indicator of whether someone is distant or just socially distant.

“If someone doesn’t contact you, they’re not interested,” she says.

Regardless of whether you are looking for a new fling or struggling to keep the flame alive, Metselaar’s tips can even lead to a more real form of closeness.

“All the more exciting when this is over,” she says. “You can meet this person in real life and know so much about each other.”

