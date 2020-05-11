Daughters Olivia Jade and Bella celebrate Lori Loughlin on Mother’s Day – days after the motion to dismiss the denied charge

It’s been a tough week for Lori Loughlin, but her daughters, influencers Bella and Olivia Jade Giannulli, are doing their part to turn things around.

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “On Sunday both daughters paid tribute to their actress mother in Instagram posts celebrates Mother’s Day while Olivia Jade, 20, is at Full house 21-year-old Bella wrote that mothers “could be the best we have to offer superheroes”. “data-reactid =” 24 “> On Sunday, both daughters paid homage to their actress mother in Instagram posts for Mother’s Day. Olivia Jade, 20, thanked the Full house 21-year-old Bella wrote that mothers “could be the best we have superheroes.”

The warm contributions with old family photos come just two days after a federal judge denied a motion to dismiss the charges against Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli and other parents involved in Operation Varsity Blues. The couple, who alleged alleged misconduct in the investigation, are accused of having paid $ 500,000 to take their daughters to the University of Southern California as crew recruits. They claim that the money was donated to the school and try to avoid the prison time that Felicity Huffman experienced, which was involved in the same program.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the mums out there,” wrote Olivia Jade. “Thank God for mine !!!! You are my best friend and have been holding my hand every day for 20 years so it looks like motherhood is an easy job. You are unique. I love you so much and can’t wait to give you all the love of the world today and forever. Thanks for being you. You are the special person for me. I am so blessed to be your daughter and so proud to call you mother. I LOVE YOU.”

Bella shared similar feelings and wrote: “The strength that mothers have is unprecedented. I think maybe they are what we superheroes come closest to. Happy Mother’s Day mom, i love you. I am so proud to be your daughter every day. “

Photos of sisters using rowing machines appeared a month ago. Prosecutors accused her of being staged by Loughlin and her husband to present their daughters to the crew as recruits, even though neither of them do sports.

