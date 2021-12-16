The ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Christmas Special (Exclusive) was a season highlight for Dave and Jenny Marrs.

﻿Dave and Jenny Marrs’ ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Christmas Special was a Season Highlight (Exclusive)

Dave and Jenny Marrs of HGTV’s Fixer to Fabulous say that giving a local animal shelter a makeover was their favorite season project out of all their creative and inspiring renovation projects.

The couple wanted to give back to the community, and they discovered that giving an animal shelter a makeover that was designed for both the animals and volunteers was the perfect way to do so.

“I think my favorite project of the year was definitely the animal shelter because it was so unique,” Dave explained.

He continued, “And it was just such a community-led project.”

“It was a place where the community really got involved, and everyone came together to create a beautiful space.”

Not only for the animals, but also for the incredible people who run these shelters.

And I just thought it was a really nice feel-good project and episode.”

Renovations to the Bella Vista Animal Shelter were a no-brainer for the family because they are true animal lovers.

“We were just brainstorming ideas for a holiday special with our production company and the network,” Jenny explained.

“And we’ve just gone through a slew of different ideas.”

And we kept coming back to the same thing, which is just something that helps.”

She recalled, “We just wanted to do something to help them in some way.”

“We’re also big animal lovers.”

That’s an important part of our family and what we do.

We have a lot of animals, as you know.

So it’s one of those things that Dave and I always say about our show: “One of the things we love about it is that it’s something that the whole family can watch.”

“Isn’t it true that we try not to be controversial?” she asked.

“As a result, there are always divisive issues out there, especially now more than ever.

Someone is going to dissect everything.

Who can pick apart animals, though? Everyone loves animals, right?”

“Here’s the thing,” Jenny continued, “everyone loves animals.”

“This feels like a really good project that everyone can enjoy and that was going to make everyone smile,” says the author.

And what more do we all require right now?”

“I enjoy doing things for animals because it gives me a sense of accomplishment,” she says.

