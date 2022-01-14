Dave Chappelle regrets not texting Bob Saget before his death, according to him.

On Thursday night, while performing at the Peppermint Club in West Hollywood, the 48-year-old comedian talked about preparing to say goodbye to his friend.

“Tomorrow, I’m going to go and lay my comrade to rest,” Chappelle says in a video obtained by TMZ.

Listen, I’m getting old; in fact, because I began doing stand-up comedy when I was young, all of my peers are older than me.”

Saget died unexpectedly on Sunday at the age of 65.

“But I didn’t see Bob coming,” Chappelle added of the Full House star.

He just texted me, and I saw it yesterday, but I never responded because I was too preoccupied.

Yes, it does happen.

I’m just saying this to remind you that these are priceless moments.”

Saget mentioned Chappelle in one of his final interviews, which was taped last month, when talking about the celebrities who had helped him raise money and awareness for scleroderma, which claimed the life of his older sister, Gay Saget, in 1994.

“Of course, John Stamos has always been there, George Lopez has always been there, Dave Chappelle, John Mayer,” Saget said, naming the celebrities who have helped him raise more than (dollar)26 million for the Scleroderma Research Foundation.

