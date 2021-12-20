Dave Filoni, the star of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, is described as a “Walking Encyclopedia.”

Fans of the franchise have been impressed with Dave Filoni’s storytelling abilities since Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which he continued with projects like Star Wars Rebels and The Mandalorian.

Filoni is not only an impressive storyteller within the saga, but he also brings with him an encyclopedic knowledge of the franchise, with Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett star Jennifer Beals recently revealing how, as someone unfamiliar with the franchise, she could always count on him to fill in any gaps in her knowledge.

On December 29th, Disney(plus) will air Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett.

“I needed to be reminded of what that was, as well as who they are and where they came from.”

Dave Filoni is one of the most talented people I’ve ever met.

“He’s like a walking encyclopedia,” Beals said of the Twi’lek species to Variety.

“Rather than relying on the internet, where I have no idea who the authors of the articles I’m reading, I’d go straight to the source.”

I’d go to Dave and we’d talk about character and how this person differs from previous generations, as well as what has shaped her experiences and how that has influenced the way she looks, behaves, and dresses.”

The actor was so unaware of the latest developments in the franchise that she only learned of The Mandalorian’s existence shortly before being approached for the role in The Book of Boba Fett.

“To be honest, I had never heard of The Mandalorian before,” Beals admitted.

“My older brother called and said, ‘I’m going to watch The Mandalorian with [my]kids,’ and I said, ‘Oh, tell me about The Mandalorian,’ and he began telling me about the show and how great it was.’

The phone rang, and it was the offer [for The Book of Boba Fett].

So I started watching that night.

I was completely taken aback.

It was just so lovely, cinematic and heartfelt all at the same time.”

Even after signing on, Beals had no idea what she was getting herself into.

“I mean, I was aware of the character’s existence.”

But this is their level of skill…

Summary of Entertainment News from Infosurhoy.

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Star Details Dave Filoni as Being a “Walking Encyclopedia”