David Arquette ‘Got Very Emotional’ Working with Courteney Cox on ‘Scream’

David Arquette is known for his roles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Airheads, and Never Been Kissed, among others.

Of course, he is best known for his role as Dewey Ridley in the slasher film Scream, in which he played a lovable cop.

Arquette has returned to reprise his role in the hit sequels in the decades since.

Arquette met his now-ex-wife Courteney Cox on the set of Scream, in addition to becoming famous.

Both actors returned for the fifth film, Scream, which was also titled Scream.

What was Arquette’s reaction to working with Cox once more?

Scream, which was released in 1996, was a slow-burn hit that effectively and humorously questioned the slasher film genre’s rules and clichés.

It also boosted the careers of the lead actors, who worked together to make Scream a success: Neve Campbell, Arquette, and Cox.

Wes Cravens’ career was also revitalized as a result of the film.

Since the filming of Scream, a lot has changed, including Craven’s death from brain cancer in 2015.

Arquette and Cox also married and had a child while filming.

Although they divorced, they remained friends.

Coming together to make a new film elicited both positive and negative feelings.

When Arquette and Cox began filming the sequel in 2022, the former had a lot of both, describing it as “inherently awkward” to work alongside his ex as the characters they met.

However, because their love interest characters had also broken up, it was easier to portray that on screen.

“Just being able to act opposite Courteney is a cathartic experience,” Arquette told The New York Times.

“He got very emotional while he was filming it,” Cox said of a particularly emotional scene between them.

In 1996, Cox and Arquette first met.

They met at a pre-shoot party, according to Digital Spy.

In 1998, Arquette proposed to Cox after two years of dating.

And on June 12, 1999, at a star-studded wedding in San Francisco, they exchanged wedding vows.

Coco, their firstborn child, was born in 2004.

In 2013, their marriage came to an end with a divorce.

Cox and Arquette are still close friends despite no longer being married.

They share custody of Coco and own a production company together.

Arquette is Cox’s “favorite person in the world” and her “very best friend,” according to People.

I think the fifth SCREAM movie is the closest I’ve come…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.