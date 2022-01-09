David Attenborough turns to plants in The Green Planet (BBC1), and it’s a leaf-eat-leaf world out there.

The new series from the presenter is mind-blowing, painstaking television that should put the BBC haters to rest.

If there was any doubt that Sir David Attenborough and the BBC Natural History Unit’s latest venture, The Green Planet, would produce anything less than jaw-dropping television, then shame on the skeptics.

The 93-year-old presenter was first seen standing next to one of the world’s oldest living things, the majestic trunk of a Californian sequoia tree – a fitting juxtaposition given that Attenborough is the sequoia tree of British broadcasting.

And plants are the focus of Sir David’s latest offering.

He’s been here before, with his The Private Life of Plants series from 1995, but technology has progressed rapidly since then.

His most recent attempt to “see things from the perspective of the plant” employs “The Triffid,” a motion-controlled timelapse camera (which we learned about during the program’s how-we-made-it postscript).

And, speaking of triffids, anyone who thought plants lived a blameless, peaceful existence would have been shocked to learn that it’s a leaf-eat-leaf world out there, as Attenborough explained.

He started in Costa Rica’s rainforests, where only 2% of sunlight makes it through the tree canopy and onto the forest floor.

When an old tree dies and the undergrowth is suddenly flooded with rays, everything changes.

Because photosynthesis is the food of plants, this sunlight smelled like a herd of wildebeests to a hungry lioness, and the search for light began.

The balsa sapling won a three-way race against a cheese plant, a balsa sapling, and a vine trying to hitch a ride on the other two, thanks to its slippery leaves.

Given how bindweed thrives in my back garden, I had put my money on the vine.

While The Green Planet is based on plants, this does not imply that the plants themselves are vegan.

We came across several species that ate insects, while the world’s largest (and ugliest) flower – Borneo’s “corpse flower” – attracts carrion flies with its enticing scent of rotting flesh.

Earlier BBC series by Attenborough were chastised for ignoring environmental concerns and implying that we still lived in a world of boundless pristine nature.

But, like his recent shows, this one included an eco-message – or, rather, (pictures being.

