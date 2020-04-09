David Beckham and More Stars Pledging #IStayHomeFor During Coronavirus Outbreak

Who are you staying home for? That’s exactly what stars like David Beckham and Eva Longoria are answering, thanks to a social media campaign encouraging everyone to share why they’re social distancing in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Kevin Bacon launched the initiative to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 with a cheeky spin on the eponymous concept that we’re all just “six degrees” apart from each other.

“So if you’re home too like me, post a video or photo with a sign like mine, telling who you are staying home for and ask 6 friends to do the same. Post it with the hashtag #IStayHomeFor so I can see and share. Let’s spread the word! The more folks involved, the merrier – because we’re all connected by various degrees (Trust me, I know!)” the actor shared online.

It didn’t take long for Hollywood to get in on the movement, and their posts might just inspire you to do the same.

Check out all the celebs participating in the #IStayHomeFor challenge below:

(This story was originally published on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 4:11 p.m. PST)