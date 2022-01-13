‘Come Home Happier,’ David Beckham jokes to his ‘****hole’ wife Victoria Beckham.

Victoria Beckham, David Beckham’s ‘****hole’ wife, is jokingly told to ‘Come Home Happier.’

Victoria Beckham is David Beckham’s wife, and no matter how he feels about her, he will make fun of her.

The 47-year-old former Spice Girl turned fashion designer shared a sweet and hilarious note from her athlete husband left for her on her lunch.

“Enjoy Lunch ****hole… return home happier,” the Post-It says with a smiley face.

“Do you have any idea who deserves a lot of love?”

On Instagram Stories, Victoria gushed about the note, writing, “Even when I’m grumpy, he looks after me! Thank you for my lunch @davidbeckham.”

David doesn’t hold back when it comes to expressing his love for his wife.

In April, he wished her a happy birthday on Instagram, writing, “Happy Birthday mama, we love you so much, and you deserve the best day ever.”

“To the best mummy and wife, happy 47th birthday @victoriabeckham (I’m still 45, by the way) we Love u x @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham (hashtag)HarperSeven.”

They’ve been married for 22 years and have four children together.

