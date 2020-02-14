David Beckham Once Caught Lana Condor Stalking Him at a Grocery Store

Honestly, can you blame her?

On Monday, Lana Condor admitted that she had an awkward run-in with David Beckham back in the day. During her visit to The Late Late Show, the 22-year-old actress told host James Corden that she stalked the professional athlete six years ago “throughout the produce” section of Whole Foods.

“I thought I was being so low-key and I know, like, you always know when you’re being followed, you just do,” she recalled. “And finally he, like, looked at me and I’m, like, behind the magazines…and he looked at me and was like, ‘Would you like a picture?’ But now I get it, like, ‘Oh, not so subtle.'”

While on the topic of fan encounters, the To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You star shared an embarrassing one that she had at the gym right after the fan-favorite Netflix film premiered in 2018.

“I had been working out, and it was, like, maybe four days after the movie came out, and I working out and then I went into the sauna, like butt naked as one does after you work out—well, as Lana did,” she said. “And I was sitting there and then all of a sudden, I just hear squeals and the door, like, rips open and it’s a group of girls who, like, run in on me.”

Reenacting the hilarious way she reacted when the excited fans surprised her, Lana continued, “And they ran in and they were like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re Lara Jean! And I was like, ‘Oh, I don’t know if I can do that anymore. So that was, like, the, ‘Oh, this is a really big wake up call.'”

Before sitting down with James to relive her celebrity stalking days, Lana chatted with E! News about the To All The Boys sequel, which will be available to stream on Netflix starting February 12. As she discussed the upcoming film, she opened up about her real-life relationship with Anthony De La Torre and shared how it affected her on-screen romance with co-star Noah Centineo.

“I think that I’ve been very fortunate to find someone who is so incredibly loving and loves me for all of my mistakes and all of the things that I think are ugly about myself and so I think I brought that into the movie, particularly with [Noah’s] Peter,” Lana told E! News. “He is flawed and that’s important for us to show but to still love someone even if they’re flawed.”

She added, “You don’t grow, right, unless you have trials and you make mistakes. You don’t grow unless you have mistakes to grow from, so I think it’s okay for it to be a little complicated. I think a little bit of conflict is good.”