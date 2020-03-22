David Beckham Pays Tribute to Victoria Beckham and Moms Everywhere for Mother’s Day

David Beckham is honoring all the special women in his life this Mother’s Day.

First, you might be wondering why the former footballer is wishing his wife, his mother-in-law and his own mother a Happy Mother’s Day in March and not in May. Well, that’s because the Beckham’s—along with the rest of the United Kingdom—celebrate that special day on the fourth Sunday of Lent and today it lands on March 22.

On Sunday morning, the 44-year-old took to Instagram to share a special tribute to his wife and mother-of-four Victoria Beckham, her mother Jackie Adams and his mother Sandra Beckham.

David wrote, alongside a series of pictures of the three women, “Happy Mother’s Day to the most amazing mums. We love you so much. so sad we can’t all be together today but wanted you to know how much we miss and love you.”

Further, David also took to his Instagram Stories to “celebrate mothers across the world.”

“Today is Mother’s Day here in the UK but I want to take this opportunity to celebrate mothers across the world,” he wrote, urging his followers to share their stories of the mother’s in their lives. “There are so many mums out there working in healthcare, essential services and education keeping us safe and looking after our communities and our families.”

He went on, “I want to shine a light on them today. If your mum is working on the frontline in this terrible crisis I would love to hear her story and I will share some of them here. Let’s take a moment to be grateful for mothers everywhere because we owe them so much.”

David also shared an Instagram post that further highlights mothers across the globe through his work with UNICEF. He wrote, “Through my work with @UNICEF I have had the opportunity to meet so many amazing mums and their children all over the world. Here are some pictures taken before the world was gripped by this awful virus. This Mother’s Day, let’s celebrate our own mums but also all of the mothers doing their very best to protect their families in these uncertain times. Love also to the many mother figures who give so much to children that aren’t their own, but who they love and care for just as if they were.”

The couples eldest son Brooklyn Beckham shared a special tribute to his mom, alongside a selfie of the two.

“Happy Mother’s Day mum xx you are the most amazing mum and you are my best friend and I love you so much,” he wrote on Instagram.

Victoria’s 17-year-old son Romeo James Beckham shared an adorable photo of the two, writing, “Happy Mother’s Day to the best mum in the world love you so much and hope you have an amazing day.”

Victoria and David’s youngest son Cruz Beckham also took to Instagram to wish his mom a happy mother’s day, writing, “Happy Mother’s Day mum love you so much, you are so amazing, I love you.”