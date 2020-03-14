David Beckham Puts His Abs on Full Display During Family Soccer Game

David Beckham + no shirt on = a match made in heaven!

The beloved soccer legend showed off his killer abs and toned physique on Saturday afternoon while in Miami, Fla.

Of course, his shirtless moment had a special purpose… well, kind of.

The 44-year-old star enjoyed a game of soccer with his three sons—Brooklyn (21), Romeo (17) and Cruz (15). David and his kids were joined by their pals, who also got in on the soccer fun.

Additionally, Victoria Beckham and Harper (8), were also there and cheered on the guys on the sidelines.

The family played a soccer match at David’s new stadium, which he proudly put on display on his social media account.

“Special day showing the family what we have built,” the 44-year-old legend shared on Instagram, alongside a few videos of their afternoon hangout.

“So proud of @davidbeckham and team DB,” the former Spice Girls shared on her page in support of her husband and kids.

The family gathering at David’s was a bittersweet moment.

His team’s first soccer game was scheduled for this weekend, however, it got canceled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s times like these when we are reminded of the things that are truly important in life,” the father of four shared on Instagram on Friday. “Our health, our loved ones and looking after those that need support in our communities.”

He added, “In these moments, sport takes a back seat. We must all listen to expert advice and do the right thing. Stay safe and look out for yourselves and your families x #LaFamilia.”

Moreover, Victoria shared her husband’s sentiments.

“The family and I are here in Miami for the launch of @davidbeckham’s team. At times like this, the most important thing is to be with loved ones and to support each other,” she expressed, alongside an image of her holding onto the soccer legend. “Let’s listen to the experts and stay safe x kisses from us all.”

In light of David’s news, Major League Soccer announced it would suspend games for 30 days. It’s unclear when the 2020 season will resume.

“Our clubs were united today in the decision to temporarily suspend our season — based on the advice and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), and other public health authorities, and in the best interest of our fans, players, officials and employees,” the MLS Commissioner Don Garber said in a statement, that was shared on league’s Twitter account.

“We’d like to thank our fans for their continued support during this challenging time,” the statement closed.