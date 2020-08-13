David Beckham recreates iconic photoshoot from 15 years ago – this time with son Brooklyn behind the camera

DAVID Beckham recreated his iconic photoshoot from 15 years ago – this time with son Brooklyn behind the camera.

David, 45, shared his son’s interpretation of a brooding young Becks in the original snap taken by photography Annie Leibovitz for his very first branded perfume.

David released Instinct by Coty in 2005 with a dazzling publicity shot of him modelling a black blazer and jeans.

And Budding photographer Brooklyn, 21, used his skills from his internship with Rankin to shoot his dad dressed in the same garb, with a similar stormy backdrop.

His proud shared the photos on Instagram, writing: “Same look, few more grey hairs 15 years on 🤣 Having some fun with @BrooklynBeckham recreating this shot from 15 years ago by the legendary @annieleibovitz. #DavidBeckhamFragrances”

But fans hadn’t noticed he’d aged at all, with one commenting: “Still the hottest Men on Earth”

One more typed: “Better than ever” and another remarked: “definitely getting better with age”

David’s career-spanning fragrances include Beyond, Bold Instinct, Classic, David Beckham Homme, The Essence, Intimately Beckham and Respect.

Becks first launched the range in the UK in 2005 and was said to have been paid over £13m in 2007 for the US rights to it.

Now some of his smells of success can be found in bargain shop Poundland.

A 75ml bottle of fragrance Signature previously sold for £26 but shoppers at the discount retailer can snap it up for a fifth of the price.

They receive the same discount on a 50ml bottle of Instinct.

And for just £2, bargain-hunters can pick up a can of Respect 150ml deodorant spray and 200ml shower gel as part of a combo gift set.

Brooklyn was given his first camera by dad David when he was finding school “frustrating” and taking pictures soon became his “obsession”.

He released a book of his photography in 2017 called What I See.

It featured blurry shots of Brooklyn and his family at everything from A-list parties to luxury holidays.

The book was soon panned by critics and dismissed as a vanity project by many.