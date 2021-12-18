David Beckham spends £5 million on a 100-foot yacht for Christmas in Miami, as part of his £150 million Qatar pay cheque.

As part of his £150 million Qatar pay cheque, David Beckham spends £5 million on a 100-foot yacht for Christmas in Miami.

DAVID Beckham spent nearly £5 million on a boat that he helped design.

The 46-year-old ex-England and Manchester United footballer decided to take the plunge after being inspired by trips to the sea with Sir Elton John and his husband David Furnish.

In the New Year, the father of four hopes to sail around the Florida Keys on the 100-foot vessel with his wife Victoria and family.

“David had a look around some yachts in the summer and decided to treat himself,” a source said.

“He assisted in the design of the boat and has been extremely hands-on with everything.

“It’s not an oligarch-style superyacht, but it’s still quite luxurious by any standard.”

“He was inspired after spending time on the water with Elton and David on their boat.”

“There will be a snorkeling area for the kids, and the boat will be an excellent base for the entire Beckham family to enjoy magical vacations abroad.”

Following a visit to the Italian shipyard’s headquarters in Forli, David is believed to have purchased a Ferretti.

It’s still getting the finishing touches, but it should be ready in a few weeks.

Becks recently reached an agreement with Qatar for a 10-year, £150 million deal.

His choice to be the face of the country that will host the World Cup next year has sparked debate due to the country’s appalling human rights record.

But, according to the Unicef ambassador and charity campaigner, football can be a “force for good.”

