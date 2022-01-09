David Bowie, a Style Icon, is being honored.

We’ve rounded up 14 ways you can channel your inner Ziggy Stardust in 2022 in honor of the “Starman” singer.

David Bowie was a fashion icon who was ahead of his time.

Over the course of four decades, the late singer not only influenced several genres of music, but his influence on fashion continues to inspire designers and trends to this day.

Above all, Bowie’s style serves as a valuable lesson in self-expression and defying societal norms in the pursuit of one’s true self.

“When I go out onto a stage, I try to make the performance as good and interesting as possible, and I don’t just mean singing my songs and moving off,” Bowie told Cameron Crowe in a 1976 Playboy interview.

I believe that if you want to truly entertain an audience, you must also dress the part.” And he did.

The “Space Oddity” singer planted the seeds for future generations of artists by blurring the lines between men’s and women’s fashion, from colorful suits and eclectic patterns to metallic jumpsuits and platform boots.

In honor of David Bowie, we’ve rounded up 14 David Bowie-inspired pieces that will help you channel your inner Ziggy Stardust and make a fashion statement wherever you go!

Make a dazzling impression at your next soirée or concert with this wide-leg jumpsuit covered in silver sequins, as worn by Bowie.

This striped blazer will add a splash of color to your ensemble.

The “All the Young Dudes” singer wore a Union Jack duster to the 1996 VH1 Fashion Awards, and it went down in fashion history.

This bomber jacket can help you achieve the same look!

With these sky-high platform heels, you’ll be able to defy gravity and look rocker chic no matter what you pair them with.

Throughout his career, David Bowie wore some stunning (and colorful) suits.

This oversized blazer in a bold print is a great way to incorporate his style into your own.

With this pop art short-sleeve shirt, you’ll be a walking work of art, just like Ziggy Stardust.

This is a great way to show your support for the legend on a daily basis…

