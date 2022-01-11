David Bowie, according to Gary Oldman, “Faced His Illness With Enormous Courage, Dignity, Grace, and Customary Humor.”

David Bowie ‘Faced His Illness With Enormous Courage, Dignity, Grace, and Customary Humor,’ according to Gary Oldman.

One of the few people who knew David Bowie was sick was Gary Oldman.

That’s how close they came to colliding.

Their friendship has survived the years since Bowie’s death from cancer in 2016. It has transcended the films and music they’ve each made.

Oldman was also one of the few people who witnessed David Bowie’s final days.

The actor witnessed something truly remarkable.

Bowie dealt with his illness with “immensity of courage, dignity, grace, and customary wit.”

When the singer of “Let’s Dance” and the Harry Potter actor met in the late 1980s, they realized they shared a lot of interests.

They were both from South London, had difficult upbringings, and had a history of drug use.

They met by chance at London’s Duke of York theatre.

“I went backstage after a performance for a friend of mine and Dave walked in,” Oldman told the Daily Mail in 2014.

“We started talking, then we all went to dinner, and by the time we got to cigarettes and coffee, as you did back then, we did the chair-swapping and I started chatting with him.”

“We had a fantastic time together.”

He is from the same region of the globe as I am.

I had no desire to receive anything from him, and he had no desire to receive anything from me.

‘This is where I’m staying, under this name, give me a call,’ Dave said, but I didn’t!

“However, he called me a few months later.”

He was taking a break on Mustique, where he had a house at the time, and doing some writing.

‘Come over, I’ve got a spare room,’ he said. Despite the fact that my son Alfie was only five months old at the time, we went.

And it was incredible.

Dave is a truly wonderful person.

“I think of him as Dave from Brixton, and I’m Gary from New Cross.”

I was and continue to be a fan of his music.

“We’re just friends,” says the narrator.

David Bowie wanted to start a record label to manage these acts, but it was ‘too time-consuming,’ according to him.

As the years passed, Bowie’s and Oldman’s friendship grew stronger.

Bowie told only a few people about his cancer, including Oldman.

He did so with his trademark wit.

Oldman accepted Bowie’s posthumous BRITs Icon Award at the 2016 BRIT Awards, months after his death…

