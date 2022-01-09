David Bowie and Elvis Presley ‘Couldn’t Believe’ They Shared a Birthday — ‘He Was a Major Hero of Mine,’ Presley says.

David Bowie and Elvis Presley ‘Couldn’t Believe’ They Shared a Birthday — ‘He Was a Major Hero of Mine’, says Elvis Presley.

Both Elvis Presley and David Bowie were born on the same day.

Bowie stated in an interview that he had a strong reaction to this.

Bowie saw Elvis Presley live during his Ziggy Stardust period.

Bowie felt Elvis might have noticed something about his appearance during the concert, and he regretted it.

Elvis Presley was born on January 8, 1935, and David Bowie on January 8, 1947.

Bowie discussed having the same birthday as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll in the book Bowie on Bowie: Interviews and Encounters with David Bowie.

He grinned as he said, “I was completely mesmerized by it.”

“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing.”

Elvis Presley was regarded favorably by Bowie.

Bowie stated, “He was a major hero of mine.”

“And I was probably naive enough to think that sharing his birthday meant anything.”

Ziggy Stardust did something “better than the Monkees could ever fabricate,” according to David Bowie.

Following that, Bowie talked about crossing paths with Elvis.

He explained, “I came over for a long weekend.”

“I recall arriving at Madison Square Garden late from the airport.

I was dressed in all of my Ziggy era garb, and I had great front-row seats.”

Bowie explained why he was unhappy with his outfit choice.

“Everyone turned to look at me,” he said, “and I felt like a right c***.”

“I had bright red hair, a huge padded space suit, and those red boots with the big black soles.”

I wished I’d gone somewhere quiet because I’m sure I must’ve caught his attention.

He was well into his performance.”

Davy Jones of the Monkees claimed that he could have ‘easily’ been David Bowie, saying, ‘I Could Have Been and Done What He Did.’

In Bowie’s native United Kingdom, Elvis and Bowie were both popular, but one of the singers was far more popular.

The Official Charts Company reports that 21 Elvis songs have charted at number one.

“Can’t Help Falling in Love””Rock-a-Hula Baby,” “Good Luck Charm,” “She’s Not You,” “Return to Sender,” “(You’re the) Devil in Disguise,” “Crying in the Chapel,” “The Wonder of You,” “Way Down,” “One Night””I Got Stung,” “All Shook Up,” “Jailhouse Rock,” “A Fool Such As I””I Need Your Love Tonight,” “Are

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.