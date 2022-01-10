David Bowie wanted to start a record label to manage these acts, but it was ‘too time-consuming,’ according to him.

David Bowie wanted to start a record label to manage these acts, but it would take ‘too much time.’

Imagine if David Bowie had started his own record label, bringing us not only his own music, but also the music of some of the artists he deemed worthy.

We’d have put our faith in his judgment in that situation.

Bowie considered starting a record label at one point.

He soon realized, however, that it would have taken far too long.

Bowie discussed the changes in the music industry since he began in the 1960s in a 1990 interview with Count Down.

Nobody thought of rock ‘n’ roll as a “career opportunity” back then, but by 1990, it had become very serious, almost like banking.

“It never occurred to me when I was younger and had the option of being either a musician or a painter when I was thinking about being a painter that I would want to be a painter to make a big killing and make a lot of money because that wasn’t what was happening then,” Bowie said.

“I mean, the idea of painting as a career opportunity simply didn’t exist, and that appears to have changed in the last 10, 15 years.”

It’s also happened in rock, whereas once upon a time, you were really into rock because the whole concept was exciting.

There were girls, there were a lot of good times, and you could say a lot of things.

And you come up with something to say.

“However, now that it’s become a career opportunity, the guys take it very seriously.”

For a lot of kids, it’s now on par with banking or something.

“It’s a completely different game.”

Count Down wanted to know if it altered the sound of the music.

Yes, according to Bowie.

“In any case, it’s changed what’s available.”

“I mean, finding good music is extremely difficult,” he explained.

Only small college radio stations, according to Bowie, play good music.

It was a place where musicians waited for someone like David Bowie to rescue them from obscurity and sign them to a record label.

‘I Adore a Sense of Competition,’ David Bowie said he needed friction in his career.

College radio was the only place to listen to good music in 1990.

It did, however, have a “tiny share of the market,” as Bowie pointed out.

“I believe that any…

