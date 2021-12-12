David Eason, the husband of Teen Mom Jenelle Evans, has been chastised for posting a ‘NUDE’ photo of his wife showering after she skipped the spinoff.

Jenelle Evans’ husband David Eason has been chastised for posting a ‘NUDE’ photo of his wife showering after she skipped a spinoff.

In a throwback to their vacation in the US Virgin Islands, David dropped the steamy snap.

Jenelle, 29, was photographed with a window overlooking the brilliantly clear water on Saint Thomas in the US Virgin Islands in the photo.

From the waist up, the image was cropped.

“My favorite place on the planet and my favorite person in my favorite picture,” David, 33, captioned the photo.

Fans were not pleased with David exposing Jenelle’s body, as she has recently struggled with body image issues.

“This just says he misses Jenelle’s old body and free vacations,” one fan said.

That says a lot about their current situation if that was his favorite.”

“If you don’t know Jenelle and David and their background, it’s a bomb a** picture,” one person wrote.

However, because it’s them, this appears to be a dig because she’s no longer that size.”

“David alternates between posting humiliating picturesvideos to posting a nude of her but back when she was’skinny’ so she feels trapped,” a third person wrote.

“Knowing her husband finds 2(plus) years old photos of her hot will simultaneously boost her ego and send her current body image into the dumpster.”

“Overall, it’s sad and creepy,” they concluded.

“She looks great,” a fourth person said, “but it’s very concerning that David believes he has the right to post such an intimate photo of Jenelle.”

“And people still want to fight with me and tell me that he doesn’t post this stuff to degrade her or claim ownership,” a fifth person wrote.

“Does this suffice?”

Jenelle revealed her true feelings about her body in a series of throwback photos, reminiscing about her slimmer figure.

She shared her insecurities about her curves and how she misses the way she used to look with her fans on TikTok.

The 29-year-old lip synched to David Guetta’s song Sexy B**ch while revealing her feelings in the caption.

“When I feel bad about how I look, and forget who I am,” she wrote while smiling at the camera.

The video then cuts to a series of photos of the actress from her younger years, which show off her toned arms and flat abs.

Jenelle looked shocked as she covered her mouth with her hand before waving it in front of her face at the end of the video.

“Sometimes I look back and think [hot],” the caption on the TikTok video read.

