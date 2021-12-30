David Foster’s Remarks About Katharine McPhee’s Post-Baby Body are defended by Katharine McPhee.

Katharine McPhee defends her husband.

After her husband, David Foster, was chastised for praising her post-baby body, the 37-year-old actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to defend him.

Foster, 72, sparked the outrage earlier this week when he posted a photo of McPhee wearing a black bikini 10 months after their son, Rennie, was born.

Foster captioned the image, “What a baby!”

In the comments, people slammed the post, calling the photo and caption “weird,” “tone deaf,” and “cringeworthy.”

One comment reads, “Yeah, let’s perpetuate the unhealthy narrative that women need to be back to or smaller than their pre-pregnancy size postpartum.”

“Would you still ‘praise’ her if she still had baby weight and stretch marks?” asked another commenter.

McPhee retaliated by posting a photo of herself in a red one-piece swimsuit with a lengthy caption defending her husband’s remarks.

“OK, the press surrounding my husband’s photo of me that he posted on social media is ridiculous… so I’m hoping this photo will help, lol.”

She wrote, “I’m sorry, but we’re not sorry.”

“And maybe this will help those of you who can’t handle it.”

Throughout my 20s and 30s, I’ve battled with my weight.

I’ve climbed and descended a total of ten times.

“Does that make you feel better? That’s fine; most people do.”

McPhee went on to say that she “lost this baby weight without dieting,” and that she had “zero” food restrictions after giving birth.

She wrote, “Diets are the worst, and no one has ever put any pressure on me.”

“I let my body do its thing and ended up with a fantastic workout.”

This concludes the discussion.

And, believe it or not, I’ll probably gain weight again at some point.

“Who gives a damn?”

Those who criticized Foster’s caption were told to “seriously get a life,” according to McPhee.

“Stop being offended by things that have no bearing on your life and get over it.

“Perhaps you should have a more… ‘Oh, that’s nice he thinks his wife is hot’ attitude,” she wrote, “but I can’t with this overly sensitive society right now.”

“Haters,” said Taylor Swift.

