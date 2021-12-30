David Foster’s Remarks About Katharine McPhee’s Post-Baby Body are defended by Katharine McPhee.

Husband David Foster’s Comments About Katharine McPhee’s Post-Baby Body are defended by Katharine McPhee.

Katharine McPhee defends her husband.

On Wednesday, the 37-year-old actress took to Instagram to defend her husband, David Foster, after backlash for praising her post-baby body.

Foster, 72, sparked the outrage earlier this week when he posted a photo of McPhee wearing a black bikini 10 months after the birth of their son, Rennie.

Foster captioned the photo, “What a baby!”

In the comments, people slammed the post, with one person calling the photo and caption “weird,” another “tone deaf,” and yet another calling it “cringeworthy.”

One comment reads, “Yeah, let’s perpetuate the unhealthy narrative that women need to be back to or smaller than their pre-pregnancy size postpartum.”

“Would you still ‘praise’ her if she still had baby weight and stretch marks?” asked another commenter.

McPhee responded by posting a photo of herself in a red one-piece swimsuit with a lengthy caption defending her husband’s remarks.

“OK, the press surrounding my husband’s photo of me that he posted is ridiculous… so I’m hoping this photo helps, lol.”

She wrote, “I’m sorry, but we are not sorry.”

“And for those of you who are having trouble dealing with it, perhaps this will help.”

I’ve struggled with weight for the majority of my 20s and 30s.

I’ve climbed and descended ten times.

Do you feel better now? There’s nothing wrong with that; most people do.”

McPhee went on to say that she “lost this baby weight without dieting” and that she had “zero” food restrictions after giving birth.

“Diets are the worst, and no one has ever put any pressure on me,” she wrote.

“I’ve just let my body do its thing and discovered a fantastic workout.”

That’s the end of it.

And, believe it or not, I’ll probably gain weight again at some point in the future.

“Does it really matter?”

Those who criticized Foster’s caption were told to “seriously get a life,” according to McPhee.

“Stop being offended by things that have no bearing on your life and move on.

“Perhaps you should adopt a more ‘Oh, that’s nice he thinks his wife is hot’ attitude,” she wrote, “but I can’t with this overly sensitive society right now.”

“Haters,” Taylor Swift said.

