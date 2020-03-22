David Grossman’s corona diary from Israel

SThe plague is bigger than we are. It is stronger than any flesh and blood enemy we have ever faced, stronger than any superhero we invented in dreams and movies. Sometimes a thought creeps into the heart that freezes the blood: whether this time, in this war against the pandemic, maybe we will lose, and will we really lose? A worldwide defeat. Like the days of the Spanish flu. A thought that is immediately driven away, because hello, why should we suddenly lose? After all, we are humanity in the 21st century! Progressive, computerized, equipped with countless destructive weapon systems, protected by antibiotics, immunized … And yet something about her, about this plague, tells us that this time the rules of the game are different from the ones we are used to, you could even go so far as to say there are currently no rules of the game at all. With horror, we count the number of people who are sick and died all over the world every hour. But the enemy who faces us shows no sign of fatigue if he continues to prey undeterred. When he uses our bodies to multiply.

There is something in the facelessness of this plague, in its threatening emptiness, that threatens to completely soak up our suddenly suddenly vulnerable and helpless being. The countless words that have been spoken about her in the past few months have failed to make the enemy more understandable and predictable.

“A plague is not tailored to people, so it is said that it is unreal, a bad dream that will pass,” writes Albert Camus in “The Plague”. “But it doesn’t always pass, and from one bad dream to the next, people die. They thought everything was still possible for them, which presupposes that plagues are impossible. They kept doing business, preparing trips, and having opinions. How should they have thought of the plague that cancels the future, changes of location and discussions? ”

We already know that a certain percentage of the population will be infected. A certain percentage will die. In the United States, more than a million people are said to die. Death is now concrete. Whoever succeeds will oust them. But who, like the author of these lines, for example, has an easily excitable imagination, which is why his statements should be enjoyed with reservation and skepticism, falls prey to his blossoming imagination and comes up with scenarios whose multiplication speed is in no way inferior to that of the viruses. Now almost everyone I meet radiates the different variants of their future in pandemic roulette right away. My life without him. His life without me. Couldn’t every encounter, every conversation be the last?

The circle around us is becoming ever closer. First it said: “We are locking the sky” (what an expression!). Then the popular cafes had to close their doors, the theaters, the sports fields, the museums. Kindergartens, schools, universities. One by one, humanity extinguishes its beacons.

Nobody is left out

Quite unexpectedly, a disaster of biblical proportions crept into our lives. “Then the Eternal sent a plague to the people” – and to the whole world. Everyone around the world takes part in this drama. Nobody is left out. Nobody is affected less intensely than another. But as is typical with mass deaths, the dead we don’t know have no face, remain anonymous, just a number. But if we look at those close to us in this situation, our dearest, then we can sense to what extent each person has its own, infinite culture, the disappearance of which will take away something from the world for which there can and will be no substitute. Everyone suddenly cries out for uniqueness, and just as love causes us to fish out one of the people flowing through our lives, we are now realizing that the consciousness of death is doing the same.