David Henrie of Wizards of Waverly Place and his wife Maria are expecting their first child after several miscarriages.

David Henrie and his wife Maria of Wizards of Waverly Place are expecting their first child after several miscarriages.

Following years of pregnancy losses, Wizards of Waverly Place alum David Henrie and his wife Maria Cahill Henrie are expecting another child.

Following a series of miscarriages, Wizards of Waverly Place alum David Henrie and his wife Maria Cahill Henrie are expecting their third child in the coming year.

On Wednesday, December 12th,

The 32-year-old actor shared an Instagram photo of the couple with their 2-year-old daughter Pia Henrie and 1-year-old son James Henrie at the latter’s first birthday celebration, with the children wearing “Big Sister” and “Big Brother” shirts.

“Maria and I were really stumped as to what we should get our son James for his first birthday…” David wrote.

“(hashtag)3 (hashtag)bigbrother” “(hashtag)3 (hashtag)bigbrother”

“We’re going to hold off on revealing the gender until after the baby is born,” the actor added.

“Can’t think of a better way to reveal the gender than that, can I?”

David shared a video of his children sitting in a chair on a beach property’s deck on his Instagram Story.

He also revealed that they struggled to start a family, reflecting on their losses and the road to baby number two.

3. If you’re looking for a

“As I sit here overlooking the ocean, I’m a little overwhelmed with gratitude for how amazing my wife has been over the last couple of years,” he said.

“On Christmas Day 2019, my wife had her fourth miscarriage, and we expected Christmas to be a day of mourning from then on…However, God had other plans…On Christmas Day 2020, she gave birth naturally to my son James.”

“Now this past year, she had yet another miscarriage, our fifth,” he continued.

I’m proud of her because she did what she needed to heal, and now we’ve been given a second chance with our third child, and we’re hopefully no longer in danger of miscarriage.”

The holidays are usually a difficult time for people who are dealing with infertility or recurrent miscarriage because they mark the end of another year of trying to have a baby.

Pregnancy announcements and festive family photos with children are also popular at this time.

David offered words of encouragement to those who are still trying to start a family on his Instagram Story.

“If anyone is struggling with miscarriage, there are organizations out there to help you like @lifeperspectivesofficial and others,” David wrote on his Instagram Story.

Many people are oblivious to…

The most recent brief news from Infosurhoy.