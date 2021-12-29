David Henrie’s third child will be born to his wife, Maria Cahill.

David Henrie’s wife Maria Cahill is expecting their third child.

David Henrie will be a father for the third time, as his wife, Maria Cahill, is expecting their third child.

“Maria and I were really racking our brains on what to get our son James for his first birthday (hashtag)3 (hashtag)bigbrother,” the 32-year-old Wizards of Waverly Place alum captioned a photo taken at his 12-month-old son’s birthday party on Wednesday, December 29.

“We’re going to keep the gender a secret until after the baby is born.”

“Can’t think of a better way to reveal the gender than that, can I?”

Cahill, 30, and the California native have a 2-year-old daughter, Philomena, whom they welcomed in March 2019.

James is expected to arrive in December 2020.

“A year ago today the Christmas prime rib was going in the oven, but something else was ready!” Henrie wrote in an Instagram post on Saturday, December 25, wishing his baby boy a happy birthday.

“Wishing you all a joyous and blessed Christmas!”

While trying to conceive their first child, he and the 2011 Miss Delaware winner struggled to conceive.

In his daughter’s Instagram debut, the then-new father explained, “My wife and I went through trials.”

“I felt compelled to share this because I had no idea how challenging it could be to start a family.”

Pia Philomena Francesca Henrie does, after all, have brothers and sisters.

Before Maria and I were finally able to carry Pia to full term, we had three miscarriages.

While it was excruciatingly difficult to recover from miscarriage after miscarriage, we knew that if we ever wanted to hold a baby of our own in our arms, we had to not let the tragedy affect our marriage, but rather grow closer together!”

“Don’t lose hope!” he wrote on Instagram in June 2020, praising his partner for “never giving up.”

“It’s out there,” says the narrator.

Three months after their engagement, Henrie married the Delaware native in Los Angeles in April 2017.

The groom told Entertainment Tonight at the time, “I knew Maria was special from the moment I saw her.”

“It’s almost surreal that we’re finally getting married almost three years later.”

We are.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.