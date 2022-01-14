David Ramsey, who starred in ‘Arrow,’ will reprise his role as John Diggle in The CW’s ‘Justice U.’

David Ramsey, who played John Diggle on The CW’s ‘Arrow,’ is set to reprise his role in ‘Justice U.’

After Arrow ended in 2020, David Ramsey’s character, John Diggle, was given a permanent home in the Arrowverse.

In the two years since the conclusion of the Arrow series, the actor has appeared in a variety of shows, both in front and behind the camera.

Fans can now anticipate seeing John Diggle on their televisions on a regular basis.

In the early years of the show, Team Arrow consisted of Oliver Queen, Felicity Smoak, and John Diggle.

They helped to establish a universe on The CW, and Diggle, played by David Ramsey, was a major reason for Arrow’s success.

He helped Oliver gain a sense of morality and grounded him.

Diggle’s absence from the Arrowverse would be a huge loss.

Ramsey’s role began as Oliver’s bodyguard.

Diggle soon discovered Oliver’s vigilantism and joined him on his crusade as Spartan.

As they fought crime together for years, they developed a brotherly bond.

Diggle even assumed the role of Green Arrow for a time.

Diggle left Team Arrow to join ARGUS with his wife, Lyla, after the two had a falling out.

After making amends, Diggle and Oliver fought together during the infamous Crisis.

During the crossover event, Oliver gave his life, and Diggle paid tribute to his brother in the Arrow series finale.

When a mysterious box fell from the sky, he and his family planned to relocate to Metropolis.

When Diggle opened it, it glowed green, leading to speculation that he would become the Green Lantern.

According to TVLine, The CW is working on a new show called Justice U, starring Arrow actor David Ramsey as John Diggle.

We don’t know if the series will air on the network because it is still in its early stages, but the prospect is exciting.

Justice U will be written by Michael Narducci and Zoanne Clack, with Ramsey directing the pilot if the network orders it.

As previously stated, many fans assumed Diggle would take up the mantle of Green Lantern following the conclusion of the Arrow series.

The CW, on the other hand, appears to have other ideas for the character.

“After years of fighting alongside masked heroes, John Diggle embarks on a new mission to recruit five young meta-humans to live undercover as freshmen at a prestigious university,” reads the Justice U synopsis.

