David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston, Emma Watson and Tom Felton, and Other Actors Who Had Crushes on Their Costars

What might have been! Actors are forced to work in close quarters on film and television sets, which can lead to unexpected feelings off camera.

It was getting into character as Rachel Green and Ross Geller, respectively, that sparked something for David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston.

During the HBOMax Friends reunion special in May 2021, Schwimmer revealed, “I had a major crush on Jen in the first season.”

While filming the original series, which ran from 1994 to 2004, Aniston revealed that the feelings were “reciprocated.”

Schwimmer explained that, despite their strong feelings for each other, they chose to ignore them.

“I think we were both crushing hard on each other at one point,” he said during the special, “but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship, and we never crossed that boundary.”

“We took that into consideration.”

Instead, over time, the cast members became close friends, allowing the romance to continue between their fictional counterparts.

Not every actor had feelings for their fictional love interests.

While Hermione Granger was not romantically involved with Draco Malfoy during the Harry Potter film series, Emma Watson was.

“I had a really bad crush on Tom Felton between the ages of ten and twelve,” Watson told Jonathan Ross in 2009. “I would go into work in the morning and look down the numbers on the call sheet to see if he was going to be in.”

“We love a bad guy, and he was a few years older and had a skateboard, and that was really all it took.”

Felton was aware of her crush, but did not reciprocate her feelings, according to Watson.

“He totally knew, and the thing is, he’d say things like, ‘I see her in a younger, sisterly way,’ and it broke my heart,” she explained.

“It still does,” says the narrator of the story.

Watson’s co-star Evanna Lynch was not present at the time, but word of the unrequited love spread quickly.

Lynch told Us Weekly exclusively in June 2021, “Oh, it was such a disappointment for me because I joined on the fifth one.”

“I was a member of the Order of.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

Actors Who Had Crushes on Their Costars: David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston, Emma Watson and Tom Felton and More