David Thewlis Addresses His Absence From the ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts’ Reunion

David Thewlis Addresses His Absence From Reunion in ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts’

Return to Hogwarts, Harry Potter’s 20th Anniversary, premiered on HBO Max in January.

The special will premiere on January 1, 2022, with the majority of the cast returning.

Many fans, including David Thewlis, were quick to point out that the reunion special omitted several Harry Potter actors.

The actor who portrayed Professor Lupin in the films has spoken out about his absence, and here’s what we know so far.

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, who played Harry, Hermione, and Ron in the eight Harry Potter films, were reunited for Return to Hogwarts.

Jason Isaacs and Tom Felton, who played Lucius and Draco Malfoy, respectively, were among the returning cast members for the special.

Other members of the Harry Potter cast who attended the reunion include:

However, in addition to Thewlis, several other actors were absent from the 20th-anniversary special.

JK Rowling only made an appearance in clips from a 2019 interview that were reused.

Alan Rickman and Richard Griffiths, two other Harry Potter stars, died before the reunion.

Other notable Harry Potter actors who did not attend the reunion include:

“Many of you have been asking why I wasn’t at the recent HP cast reunion,” the actor wrote on Instagram in January.

The year is 2022.

He went on to say:

“Well, as some of you may recall, last year I made the mistake of posting what I thought was an amusing photo of a Lupin action figure with some comically large feet.

I seem to have done this on a sensitive anniversary, which has upset a lot of people.

As a result, a large number of fans (including some cast members) took to the streets in protest and signed a petition demanding that I be barred from any future Potter celebrations.

It was, in my defense, my wife’s idea.

Because I was unaware of the significance of the date, I removed the post on the advice of my legal team.

“I hope that clarified things.”

Remus Lupin is a stranger on the Hogwarts Express when we first meet him, so tell us what your first impression of him was before he became the Marauder we all know and love.

Thewlis is well-known for his role as…

