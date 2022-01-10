David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan of 90 Day Fiance were’very surprised’ by David Vazquez Zermeno and Evelyn Cormier’s divorce.

The Divorce of David Vazquez Zermeno and Evelyn Cormier ‘Shocked’ 90 Day Fiance’s David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé, as well as some of the couple’s friends, were shocked when Evelyn Cormier announced her split from David Vázquez Zermeo last year.

“They spent Thanksgiving with us last year,” David Toborowsky told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, January 4.

“We’re on the verge of making it.”

Zermeo, 30, had visited him and his wife, Annie Suwan, “right before” news of the divorce broke, according to the Kentucky native, 53.

“It astounded us,” he continued.

“Sometimes it’s better for people to take their own paths in life.”

Cormier, 22, announced her intention to divorce her husband after four years of marriage in November 2021, according to In Touch.

The couple married in October 2017 after making their 90 Day debut alongside Suwan and Toborowsky during season 5 of the show.

“[Evelyn] is an amazing lady,” Suwan told Us ahead of David and Annie: After the 90 Days, which premieres on TLC on Monday, January 10.

“To be honest, she is young, and she may have different life goals, which is why they divorced.”

Toborowsky, for one, praised the former couple for making the decision to end their relationship if it was the right thing to do.

“If your life is intersecting, it’s better to keep going than to try to force yourself down a path where you’ll look back and wonder, ‘Why did I waste 20 years?'” he told Us.

“All we can say is that we wish them both the best because they are incredible.”

Cormier accused Zermeo of emotional abuse during their marriage shortly after the couple announced their split.

“Because of a passionless, sexless, and narcissistic relationship, I’ve suffered mental and emotional abuse,” she said in a statement to Us in November 2021.

“This serves as a timely reminder that not everything you see on social media is true.”

In a statement to In Touch, Zermeo denied his estranged wife’s allegations.

“I wish not to disclose any further details out of respect for our four-year marriage,” he said at the time.

Rumors about the former couple’s relationship status circulated on social media months before Cormier confirmed their split.

In an Instagram video, Cormier said, “David is a very private person, and I just try to respect that.”

