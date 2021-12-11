Davina Potratz Dishes [Exclusive] on ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 5

Season 5 of ‘Selling Sunset’: Davina Potratz Dishes [Exclusive]

Davina Potratz, the star of Season 4 of Selling Sunset, spoke with us about the show.

Here’s what the Oppenheim Group realtor had to say about the upcoming Season 5!

In November, Netflix released Season 4 of Selling Sunset.

The cast was already talking about wrapping filming for Season 5 in the days leading up to the premiere.

Mary Fitzgerald captioned a photo of herself and her husband on Instagram in November with the caption, “Officially wrapped Selling Sunset Season 5!”

“Now Romain and I are off to Europe to celebrate the @netflix premiere of Season 4! 10 days away!! Who’s excited?!”

The hit real estate series will return for a fifth season in March 2021, according to Netflix.

Season 5 will premiere in 2022, but no date has been set yet.

When Potratz agreed to list a (dollar)75 million home in season three of Selling Sunset, she took a big risk.

Despite Brett and Jason Oppneheim’s reservations, Potratz was confident in her ability to sell the sprawling home, which has nine bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, and 18,000 square feet of living space.

Potratz tried unsuccessfully to sell the listing despite a (dollar)2 million commission on the line.

Sunset Season 4 premieres in 12 hours, and since I’m sure you’re all curious…

No, Davina hasn’t sold her $75 million mansion yet.

The (dollar)75 million listing is briefly mentioned in season 4 of Selling Sunset, indicating that it is still on Potratz’s radar.

“Season 5 will have an update on the 75M listing!” she told Showbiz when asked about the property.

Because of the conversation she had with Fitzgerald about Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley’s divorce at the end of Selling Sunset Season 3, Potratz was no longer a fan favorite.

Potratz said what she said, but she also wants viewers to know that the show is made up of edited moments.

“Those moments, good or bad, don’t define anyone — they’re just entertainment,” she told Showbiz by e-mail.

“However, I did gain a better understanding of what the show is all about and what I’m doing now.”

Potratz, much to the delight of fans of Selling Sunset, turned a corner in season 4.

“Davina has the best redemption arc in cinematic history,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Selling Sunset Season 5 – Coming in 2022 pic.twitter.com/pLJoGE66PQ — Netflix (@netflix) December 3, 2021