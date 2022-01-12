Davina Potratz of Selling Sunset defends Christine Quinn amid pregnancy rumors: “I’ve seen her C-Section scar.”

To set the record straight,

Davina Potratz slammed rumors that Christine Quinn feigned her pregnancy two months after they surfaced.

“Christine was absolutely pregnant,” the 41-year-old German said on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast on Tuesday, January 11, adding that the 34-year-old How to Be a Boss Bitch author was “really hurt” by the “f–ked up” comments.

“I caught a glimpse of her stomach.”

The day she gave birth, she called me from the hospital.

Her C-section scar was visible to me.

We were chatting on FaceTime.

She was unquestionably expecting a child and gave birth to him.”

Potratz acknowledged that herSelling Sunsetcostar “recover[ed]very quickly,” praising Quinn’s “lean” physique.

“It’s not fair for someone to despise her because of that,” Potratz continued.

“It’s really hurtful when someone claims she didn’t give birth,” she says.

I can’t lie about something I don’t understand, but I will defend something I do.

She was truly pregnant and gave birth to her child.

That part of it is true, whether people support her or not.”

Last month, Maya Vander, a co-star on Netflix, said something similar about Quinn.

“She was pregnant,” the 39-year-old Israeli told Us Weekly exclusively in December 2021.

“I noticed a scar from a C-section.”

Quinn gave birth to Christian, her and Christian Richard’s 7-month-old son, in May 2021.

Six months later, when trolls on social media questioned her pregnancy, the Texas native called them “beyond f–king sick” and asked them to “apologize” for the “hurtful” rumors.

In November 2021, the real estate agent tweeted, “I guess people think I was not pregnant when I did yoga in the show? I was pregnant in that scene.”

“It took four months for me to get back into working out.”

Quinn had previously clapped back at Instagram haters after returning to work soon after becoming a mother.

During a Daily Pop appearance in May 2021, the realtor stated, “I love to work.”

“Every day, there are single moms working two, three jobs to make ends meet.”

Women are strong and capable.

I’m content to be employed.

I’m overjoyed to have a job, and I’m even more overjoyed to have a.

