Davina Potratz, star of Selling Sunset, denies rumors that her co-star Christine Quinn lied about her pregnancy.

Davina Potratz, star of Selling Sunset, responds to claims that her co-star Christine Quinn lied about her pregnancy.

Christine clarified rumors that she faked her pregnancy with son Christian Georges Dumontet in an episode of Dear Media’s Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast on November 11.

Davina defended her co-star, saying the allegations were “f–ked up” and that the realtor, whose journey to motherhood was documented on the fourth season of the Netflix reality show, was “really hurt” by the false accusations.

“Christine was unquestionably expecting a child.”

I noticed her stomach.

On the day of her delivery, she called me from the hospital.

Davina said, “I saw her C-section scar.”

“We were talking on FaceTime.”

She was definitely expecting a child and gave birth to him.”

Christine is “very lean,” according to the Oppenheim Group broker, and she can “bounce back very quickly.”

“It’s not fair for someone to hate her because of that,” Davina continued.

“It’s really hurtful when someone claims she didn’t give birth,” she says.

Christine had a “horrible” childbirth experience and nearly died welcoming her son, so Davina found the rumors particularly upsetting.

“I can’t lie about something I don’t know about,” Davina continued, “but I will defend something I do know.”

“She was truly pregnant, and her child was truly born.”

That part of it is true, whether people support her or not.”

Christine, who gave birth to her first child with Christian Richard in May, has been candid about the difficult delivery.

Christine revealed she was “seconds away from not making it” two months after giving birth after doctors discovered her baby boy’s umbilical cord was wrapped around his neck, necessitating an emergency C-section.

“As I was flatlining, the surgeons didn’t even have time to count their tools before stitching me up,” she recalled in an Instagram post.

“They put me on the X-ray machine right after surgery to make sure there were no tools left in my body.”

I am eternally grateful to the doctors and surgeons who were able to save both of us.”

