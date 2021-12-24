Davis Cleveland, the child star of Shake It Up, hasn’t changed much since his Disney debut 11 years ago.

Davis Cleveland, the child star of Shake It Up, is unrecognizable 11 years after his Disney debut.

DAVIS Cleveland first appeared on Disney’s Shake It Up just over a decade ago, and he doesn’t look anything like he did then.

Davis played Flynn Jones, CeCe’s mischievous younger brother on the beloved show, when he was a fresh-faced eight-year-old.

Flynn was the quintessential obnoxious sibling who was always up to mischief while still caring about his family.

Davis, the adorable actor who plays Flynn, will turn 20 in the new year, and Shake It Up fans will hardly recognize him.

Davis hasn’t had a large presence on-screen or on social media despite continuing his acting career for a few years.

Cleveland, like many other actors, has a favorite cause that he supports with his celebrity status, and he was no exception when he was a child star.

He devoted some of his time to raising awareness about cystic fibrosis and efforts to find a cure for the genetic disease that affects the lungs, pancreas, and respiratory system.

Davis’ career on television began just a few years before Shake It Up.

The actor began his acting career in his home state, doing commercial work before moving to Los Angeles to break into the industry.

He did commercials for McDonald’s, Nissan, Kmart, Microsoft, Nintendo, and Honey-Baked Ham before getting regular work.

He also appeared as a guest star on shows such as Criminal Minds, How I Met Your Mother, Desperate Housewives, Ghost Whisperer, Pair of Kings, and Zeke and Luther, as well as starring in the Fox comedy pilot Sons of Tucson.

Cleveland isn’t very active on social media right now, despite having a 99,000-follower Instagram account.