Davy Jones of the Monkees claimed to be the best singer in the world when it came to this Anne Murray hit.

Jones discussed performing the song in front of karaoke patrons.

In a 1999 interview with E! Entertainment, Jones stated that The Monkees had a lasting impact on American audiences.

“We’re very fortunate because we have newscasters, radio stations, and people who grew up with The Monkees from all over the country,” he said.

“It is also a country that values entertainment and talent, unlike England and some other countries.”

“They always want you to prove yourself over and over again,” Jones continued.

“Once you touch the hearts of the American people, it stays with them,” he said, adding that being a member of The Monkees continued to help him.

In the Monkees, did Davy Jones and Mike Nesmith hate each other?

Jones stated that his covers of the Monkees’ “Daydream Believer,” which Anne Murray covered, continued to bring joy to fans.

“I mean, I’ve been asked to sing in karaoke bars, and I’ve done it,” he explained, “and yeah, I’ve sung ‘Daydream Believer’ because it pleases the 12 or 15 people there.”

“What gives you the impression that I shouldn’t?” the narrator asks.

Despite Murray’s cover of “Daydream Believer,” Jones claimed to be the best singer of the song.

“I sing it better than anybody else,” he claimed.

“For them, I’ll do my best.”

You should know that I was the first one to do it.

Whether there are ten or ten thousand people in the room makes no difference.

My performance is in the same boat.

“I put it out there just like everything else you know.”

In ‘The Brady Bunch Movie,’ Davy Jones of the Monkees sang a song that the film’s writer panned.

The Monkees’ hit “Daydream Believer” was a smash hit.

The song remained at No. 1 for another week.

For 16 weeks, the song remained at number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

As of 2018, “Daydream Believer” is the 312th most popular song in the Billboard Hot 100’s history.

The album from which “Daydream Believer” was derived, The Birds, The Bees, and The Monkees, was also a hit, spending 50 weeks on the Billboard 200 and peaking at No.

Murray’s point of view on the matter

