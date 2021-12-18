Davy Jones of the Monkees gave Justin Bieber financial advice.

Davy Jones of the Monkees offered Justin Bieber financial advice.

Davy Jones of The Monkees and Justin Bieber both gave the world many popular songs in their early careers.

A reporter drew a parallel between them and asked Jones if he had any advice for Bieber and other singers like him.

Jones shared his thoughts on friendship, the law, money, and taxes.

Jones and Bieber share a lot of characteristics.

They both had a lot of young fans early on in their careers.

They had similar hairstyles.

Furthermore, before transitioning to different styles of music, they were both considered bubblegum pop artists.

Jones, according to a reporter from KCCI, paved the way for Bieber and other similar artists.

Jones was asked by the reporter if he had any advice for Bieber.

“Just stay in touch with your family and classmates,” Jones advised.

“Keep your feet on the ground and hire a good lawyer,” says the author.

Davy Jones of the Monkees sang a song in ‘The Brady Bunch Movie,’ which the film’s writer despised.

Jones then gave Bieber some financial advice.

“And, as my father always said, spend a third, save a third, and invest a third,” Jones added.

“Do you understand what I’m saying? There’s a third pursuing Uncle Sam, so tread carefully.”

Jones also had some ideas about how Bieber should handle his taxes.

He explained, “Because it’s not what you get in your hand, but what you have at the end of the year.”

“So, just be cautious.

Pay your taxes with the money you earn that year, not the money you earn next year.”

Justin Bieber recalls the moment he and Hailey Bieber ‘just clicked.’

While both The Monkees and Justin Beiber are popular, only one of them is number one on the American charts.

On the Billboard Hot 100, six of The Monkees’ songs made the top ten.

Three of the songs — “Last Train to Clarksville,” “I’m a Believer,” and “Daydream Believer” — reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

1st.

The Monkees also had four albums that charted at number one on the Billboard 200.

The Monkees, More of the Monkees, Headquarters, and Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn, and Jones Ltd were the albums in question.

1 albums were released in a row.

Bieber, on the other hand, has a total of 25 Billboard Hot 100 top ten singles to his credit.

Eight of the singles charted at No. 1 in the United States.

1st.

The songs concerned…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.