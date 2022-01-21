Dawn Acton, who played Tracy Barlow on Coronation Street for 23 years, is unrecognizable.

Dawn Acton, who played Tracy Barlow on Coronation Street for 23 years, is virtually unrecognizable now.

Tracy Barlow has grown from a babe in arms to the scheming murderous grown-up she is now, thanks to CORONATION Street fans.

She hasn’t always looked the same, though.

Since 1977, Deirdre’s wayward daughter has been played by no less than FOUR different actresses, with Dawn Acton being the most memorable – before Kate Ford took over.

When she was 11 years old, the Ashton-Under-Lyne native joined the soap as a child actress.

Before leaving the soap in 1999, she saw Tracy through her turbulent adolescent years.

Deirdre’s toyboy hubby Samir donated a kidney after she had a near-fatal ecstasy overdose.

Tracy married and left Weatherfield for London after meeting Robert Preston, and Dawn was never seen again.

So, what happened to the actress from Coronation Street after she left?

Dawn auditioned for her old role when Tracy returned to the cobbles in 2003, but Kate Ford won.

Dawn turned to music for solace and became a DJ, becoming well-known in Corrie’s hometown of Manchester.

She revealed she lives in the city and volunteers for the charity Beanstalk, which teaches children to read, in a 2016 interview.

“Obviously, I miss working in Corrie, but I find the work I do now very rewarding,” the mother of one said.

To be honest, I believe that everyone should be able to read.

“I still DJ, but I enjoy volunteering for Beanstalk because I helped children read about things they were interested in and enjoy it.”

Dawn shaved her head for charity in 2013, in memory of her late mother Jean, and said she had followed in her mother’s footsteps into the organization. “When my son was young and I wasn’t working as much during the day I had some time on my hands and I love reading and it’s all about trying to help children understand that reading isn’t necessarily a chore,” she said.

Tracy’s resentment of her mother Deirdre during her stormy marriage with husband Ken gripped viewers during Dawn’s time on the show in 1995.

Dawn paid tribute to her on-screen mother, Anne Kirkbride, when she died in 2015.

“She was always so great with kids and she just had a really funny sense of humour,” she said.

Tracy was played by baby Christabel Finch before Dawn came along…

