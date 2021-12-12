Dax Shepard is on the mend after a 50-hour battle with a bothersome health problem.

Dax Shepard is recovering from a harrowing ordeal that pales in comparison to other, more serious ordeals, but it still merits the moniker.

The CHiPs and Bless This Mess star revealed on Instagram that he was sick for 50 hours with a disease that has afflicted many people over the years.

50 hours of hiccups, to be exact.

Shepard documented his ordeal with videos on Friday, captioning the post, “what a ride!!!” Shepard explained in the two videos that accompanied the post that he was nearly at his wit’s end with the hiccups.

“It’s been five days since we’ve had a hiccup.”

God bless anyone who suffers from recurring hiccups.

Shepard said, “I’m not sure I could have gone a week with those without intervening with a cyanide cycle.”

Kristen Bell, who appears in the first clip, says she heard him hiccuping all night after it began.

“They went away for stretches today,” Shepard says, clearing his throat.

“A couple of hours in the afternoon, and I’d like to say there was an hour of freedom [elsewhere],” says the narrator.

In the second clip, Shepard admits to “a good deal of hiccup-induced puking” and that things “escalated” to the point where every breath was a challenge.

Despite this, PEOPLE points out that hiccups can last up to 48 hours and that long-term episodes are caused by nerve damage, irritation, central nervous system disorders, alcoholism, drug abuse, diabetes, or kidney disease.

Meanwhile, hiccup cures include drinking hot sauce, having someone scare you, scaring someone yourself, holding your breath, drinking water, or unleashing righteous anger on the world, to name a few.

All of this is backed up by science and common sense.

Shepard isn’t sure what caused his fight, but he’s over it and wants to reassure his fans that he’ll be fine.

At the very least, he should be all right.

He still has to look after two children as well as deal with his wife’s antics.

Consider how much singing there will be!

