Dax Shepard Reveals the Surprising Sleeping Method He Uses With His Daughter

Dax Shepard Unveils the Surprising Sleeping Technique He Uses on His Daughter

Dax Shepard revealed his unusual method for putting his daughter to sleep, and you might like, dislike, or want to try it for yourself.

He and Kristen Bell also discussed how they feel about mess and noise.

Don’t knock it until you’ve tried it, as the saying goes.

Dax Shepard’s method of putting his daughter to bed may fall into this category.

“I figured out that if I scratch my younger daughter’s head extremely hard—her request,” he told People and Parents, “she is out cold within 90 seconds.”

Dax and Kristen, who are also parents to Lincoln, an 8-year-old daughter, spoke candidly about other parenting issues such as mess and noise, as fans have come to expect from the couple.

If you’re thinking about becoming a parent, Dax warns that you’ll have to say goodbye to your tidy home.

He shared, “I wish someone had told me I’d never have anything nice again.”

“It would have been a good heads-up if you had told me that.”

“If you like the fact that your floor is free of crumbs and toys, say goodbye to it,” Dax continued.

Because we fought it for like six months, the sooner you accept that you’re going to live in a pigsty and that everything will be vaguely broken, the happier the experience will be.”

When the kids are awake, say goodbye to quiet time, according to Kristen.

“I wish someone had told me how loud my house would become because I assumed they’d be quieter because they’re smaller people.”

“And they aren’t,” the star stated emphatically.

“The volume is three times what a normal person should be, and the problem isn’t just volume; the problem is noise consistency.”

It’s like having two stations of NPR on all the time, but with only questions.

There were no answers, no entertaining stories, only questions.

And that’s quite a sum.”

Dax Shepard Unveils the Surprising Sleeping Technique He Uses on His Daughter