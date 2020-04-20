Day 37: Insignificance

I shake with some unease when I read the press when I found insignificant words. Not small, but on the contrary. There are words that, from using them so much, are wasted. They stop meaning things. For example, fascist. It doesn’t mean anything anymore. It applies equally to Abascal and Iglesias, Sánchez and the tobacco shop in my neighborhood, when he stopped giving away lighters. Explaining why it happens would take too long, but ultimately it is because it is impossible to define fascism satisfactorily without admitting what neither fascists, conservatives, nor socialists of any color do not want to admit. The most we can do at the moment is to use the word with circumspection and not, as is usually done, degrade it to the level of a bad word, as Orwell said. The same with a coup d’etat, dictatorship, police state and all those enormous nonsense that one reads with some frequency and even greater amazement. Maybe it’s that we don’t know what to call us anymore. Maybe I don’t want them to be true. .