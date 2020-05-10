Day 57: professionals

A professional is a person who earns a living doing what they have specialized in, for which they have prepared in such a way. That accumulates a series of knowledge on this subject that surpasses that of a person who has only shown a certain liking for this subject. We all have a cousin who knows everything about cars, but we all go to the best workshop we know when we have to change our carb. I do not want to tell you about that second aunt who knows everything about medications but who, I am sure, would not trust an operation of a loved one.

This makes the difference between amateur and professional, the highest number of knowledge about what the person who has managed to charge for it has. Why, then, if we all recognize that a professional is the one we have to leave the things he knows, we have so many people giving their opinion 57 days after all this has started? Who the hell is interested in the opinion of a chattelian about what to do or not to do? .