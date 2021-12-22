Days after ex Kim Kardashian’s date with Pete Davidson, Kanye West appears glum at Cardi B’s 30th birthday bash for Offset.

Days after ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s date with Pete Davidson, Kanye West appears glum at Cardi B’s 30th birthday bash for Offset.

KANYE West appeared dejected at Cardi B’s 30th birthday party for Offset, just days after his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s date with Pete Davidson.

Even while celebrating the American rapper’s birthday with other celebrities, the downtrodden Kanye struggled to crack a smile.

As he walked into the star-studded bash, Kanye, 44, appeared glum.

The rapper layered a coat over his hooded sweatshirt, which he wore over a baseball cap.

Despite Cardi B throwing down for Offset’s 30th in Los Angeles, his face was serious.

Kanye West remained stoic despite the presence of NLE Chopra, Quavo, Takeoff, G-Easy, and others.

Offset appeared to smile when Cardi B presented him with his (dollar)2,000,000 check.

Kanye hasn’t been happy with the news that his ex-wife Kim Kardashian has started a new relationship with SNL comedian Pete Davidson since their divorce.

Kim and Pete had spent a night out in Pete’s hometown of Staten Island just a few days before.

Scott Disick was also in attendance at the Atrium Stadium Cinemas.

Dinner and “champagne in a private room” at Angelina’s restaurant continued their steamy date night.

He has made several public pleas for his estranged wife to return to him, though he has not addressed their romance.

Kim has yet to respond, but she did file to become legally single and drop his surname shortly after one of his more public displays of affection for her.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hasn’t changed her iPhone username despite the fact that she is no longer Kim Kardashian West.

On Monday, she shared a photo of her car music playlist on Instagram Stories, with her Apple username visible on the screen.

While listening to Adele’s new song, Woman Like Me, on her iPhone 13 Pro Max, the number “KKW” appeared.

Kim was “embarrassed” by the rapper’s public pleas after she filed to become legally single during her divorce, according to sources.

“I need you to run right back to me,” Drake said during a benefit concert, adding, “More specifically, Kimberly.”

In February, Kim filed for divorce.

She and Ye had been married for almost seven years at the time.

North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two, are their four children.

Pete admitted that a run-in with Kanye at Kim’s family’s Christmas Eve bash has made him “nervous.”

“Kim and Pete are looking forward to spending time together over the holidays and New Year, they’ve been talking about it,” a source told The Sun exclusively.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.