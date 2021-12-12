Days after giving birth, Christina Ricci brings her daughter Cleo ‘home from the hospital’ and shows off the baby’s ‘first outfit.’

In a new photo, the 41-year-old actress showed off her adorable newborn.

Christina posted a photo of her daughter Cleo, whom she shares with husband Mark Hampton, on Instagram on Saturday.

The newborn was photographed stretched out in a black onesie with bananas and a matching hat.

Cleo’s adorable ensemble was completed with fur slippers.

“Going home outfit @peregrinekidswear @riccip76,” Christina captioned the photo, along with black heart and banana emojis.

Friends and fans of the star flocked to the comments section to gush about how adorable Cleo is, with one person writing: “So adorable!”

“Soooo darn cute!!” added another.

“Absolutely adorable outfit that perfectly matches that little angel face,” a third person added.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Mark revealed that he and Christina had welcomed their first child.

“My heart has exploded,” Mark wrote alongside a photo of Cleo in the hospital.

“@riccigrams and baby Cleo are doing great; we’re all resting after such an exciting morning… welcome to the world, baby Cleopatra Ricci Hampton.”

“So in love with you cleopatra Ricci hampton. @riccigrams making the most beautiful babies,” he later captioned a video of their daughter.

In October of 2021, Christina and Mark married.

They announced the happy news in an Instagram post with the simple caption “Mr. and Mrs.”

Mark is a celebrity hairstylist and makeup artist, and Christina is best known for her roles in The Addams Family, Prozac Nation, Sleepy Hallow, and Monster.

After nearly seven years of marriage, Christina divorced her film producer husband James Heerdegen last year.

Freddie, their 5-year-old son, was given sole legal and physical custody by her.

After receiving an emergency protective order against James, the actress decided to file for divorce.

On June 25, the Los Angeles Police Department was dispatched to her home in Woodland Hills, California.

According to The Blast, during a domestic altercation, James spat on The Addams Family alum.

Christina allegedly told police that her husband was “verbally abusive” and that she needed a restraining order because she was “in fear of her husband.”

James, who was not arrested, was also ordered to leave their Los Angeles home, according to the outlet.