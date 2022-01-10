Days After Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie Tests Positive for COVID

Days after Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie tested positive for COVID.

Savannah Guthrie, the host of the Today show, is the latest person to test positive for COVID-19.

During Monday’s morning show broadcast, the 50-year-old newswoman, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, said she is experiencing “little sniffles, not much more than that.”

“The reason Hoda is off, like many others, she tested positive for COVID,” Craig Melvin said at the start of the show, “but Hoda tells us that she’s doing just fine and we look forward to having her back very, very soon.”

The 57-year-old journalist, who is also fully vaccinated and boosted, took to Twitter shortly after the news was announced to update her fans, writing, “Thx for well wishes! Feeling good..”

I can’t wait to see you all once I’m free! Xo.”

Guthrie joked on Monday’s Today show that she and Kotb had “traded places” because Kotb was back in the studio in New York City while Guthrie was at home.

“It feels like we’re covering a lot of the county.”

This is strange.

“I’m having a vision of 2020,” Kotb said.

“I was able to return to my seat after two negative tests.”

“I know a negative test is on the way for you,” she told Guthrie.

Thank you for your well wishes! I’m doing well and can’t wait to see you all when I’m back in the clear! Xo

During the recent Omicron variant’s massive wave, Kotb and Guthrie aren’t the first members of the Today show to contract COVID.

“Hang in there, Jimmy,” Today weatherman Al Roker wrote on Jimmy Fallon’s Instagram post after the Tonight Show host revealed he and his daughters had contracted COVID over the holidays.

We got it, too, but we were vaccinated and boosted, so we made it.”

Roker has since appeared on Today without mentioning his illness, so it’s safe to assume he’s out of quarantine.

Watch the video below to learn more about celebrities who have tested positive and how their shows have had to adjust.

